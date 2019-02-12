Methuen police arrest 12-year-old accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly made a threat against a Methuen school and one of its employees, police said.

The student at Tenney Grammar School was charged with making threats to a school and threatening to commit murder, according to Methuen police.

Principal Mary Beth Donovan-Grassi was alerted by students and parents Monday to a threat posted as a reply to the school’s official Instagram account.

“We’ve always encouraged our students to step up, to be ‘upstanders’ if they see something wrong, that was unsafe, and that’s what happened today,” she said.

Donovan-Grassi informed the Methuen Police Department school resource officer of the post, which threatened to “shoot up” the school and also referenced a specific employee at the school as a target, according to Methuen Police Capt. Jim Jajuga, Jr.

“The posts were in regard to doing damage, to hurting people and shooting up the school,” he said.

Police were able to track down the owner of the account and conducted a search of his home. No weapons were found, according to police.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked before being released into the custody of his mother.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

Superintendent Brandi Kwong praised the students and parents who initially alerted school officials of the alarming threat.

“We are deeply grateful for the students and parents who came forward with the information and contacted school administration as we take these matters very seriously,” she said in a statement. “Our school staff, in conjunction with the Methuen Police Department, reacted swiftly to the situation for the safety of our staff and students.”

Kwong added that there is no threat to the school at this time.

