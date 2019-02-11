Methuen police arrest 12-year-old after threat to ‘shoot up’ school

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old Methuen boy has been arrested and charged with making a threat against a school and one of its employees, police say.

The student at Tenney Grammar School has been arrested and charged with making threats to a school and threatening to commit murder, according to Methuen police.

On Monday, the principal of the Tenney School informed the Methuen Police Department School Resource Officer of a threat posted as a reply to a post on the school’s official Instagram social media account,” police say.

The post threatened to “shoot up” the school and also referenced a specific employee at the school as a target, according to police.

Police were able to track down the owner of the account.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked before being released into the custody of his mother.

He will be arraigned tomorrow in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

Officers conducted a search of the juvenile’s home on Monday, and no weapons were found, according to police.

