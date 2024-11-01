METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three other teens.

On Monday night, police responded to Boston Street where they found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital. Police said a third victim, aged 16, showed up at the hospital after being shot.

The three teens who were arrested are facing several charges, included armed assault to murder.

