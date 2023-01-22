METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners were called to a home in Methuen where an individual had barricaded themselves inside and made an arrest without incident.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location.

The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT Team responded to the scene and operated under the local control of Chief McNamara and the Methuen Police Department.

The subject was arrested without incident around 9 p.m.

Due to the domestic violence law of 2014, Methuen Police are unable to release additional information.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)