Methuen police arrest person of interest linked to Concord, NH homicide investigation

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A person of interest in connection to a homicide investigation in Concord, New Hampshire was arrested on unrelated charges in Methuen early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers took Joseph King Hanright, 29, into custody around 1:30 a.m. on the undisclosed charges.

He was being sought in connection with an investigation into the suspicious death of 64-year-old Marshall John Villeneuve, who was found dead in his home on Friday as the result of multiple stab wounds, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Officers could be seen searching the area of Swan and Prospect streets in Methuen Saturday afternoon after Hanright allegedly ditched a blue 2012 Mazda 3 in the backyard of a home and then took off on foot.

Methuen police considered him “possibly armed” and “dangerous.”

The search for Hanright left neighbors on edge.

“I’ve got two kids, you know? So, it is kind of concerning hearing some guy is running around,” one neighbor said. “It makes you want to lock your doors.”

