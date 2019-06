METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help identifying a person recently caught on home surveillance camera.

The incident was captured on camera over the weekend in the area of Lyndale Avenue, according to a post on Twitter.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Methuen Police Det. Fountain.

If anyone can recognize the individual in this video please contact Detective Fountain of the Methuen Police Department. Incident occurred over the weekend in the area of Lyndale Ave. @ChiefSolomon @SgtJMoore @OffLicata @OffScanlon @OffStJean pic.twitter.com/zLbvQe8g4E — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) June 17, 2019

