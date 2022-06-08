METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Priesaes Posadas was last seen on at 35 Elmwood Road on June 4, according to a release issued by the department.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe she may be in the Lawrence, Lowell or Haverhill areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-983-8698 or 911.

Please view and share. Call ⁦@MethuenPolice⁩ or 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Ob0pyBkoS3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 8, 2022

