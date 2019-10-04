METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department is reaching out to the public to learn their views on officers in uniform with visible tattoos.

Methuen police currently have a strict policy that states officers cannot display tattoos while in uniform, citing that they are a paramilitary organization built on tradition.

The Methuen Police Patrolman Association has recently been discussing updating and modifying the policy to reflect the community standards of today’s society.

“In the past tattoos were seen as by many as unprofessional or frowned upon,” Methuen police wrote on Facebook. “Today, ink art has become more socially acceptable and for many people tells a story about who a person is and where they come from.”

A policy change would also allow more people to apply to the department.

Methuen police says their new policy proposal would affect tattoos on the forearms and legs. Neck and hand tattoos would still not be permitted unless approved by the police chief or his designee.

The department created an online survey for the community to weigh in on their opinion of visible tattoos on officers.

