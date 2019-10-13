Methuen police asking for tips, home surveillance video as they investigate shots fired incident

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an early morning shots fired incident in the area of Independence Drive, officials said.

Witnesses reported hearing around four or five shots being fired and seeing several people fleeing on foot and jumping into a silver Honda CRV and a dark four-door sedan.

There were no reported injuries.

Methuen police are asking dor residents in the area of Independence Drive, Constitution Way, and Pleasant Valley Street to check their security videos for any activity at that time.

Anyone who observed these vehicles, any subjects running or anything you feel is suspicious is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

