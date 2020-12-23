Methuen police chief, captain on administrative leave after report finds officers inflated salaries

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - According to a newly released report, the State Inspector General announced it has uncovered leadership failures at all levels of the Methuen city government when it came to approving police contracts in 2017.

The inspector general says the former mayor signed the final contract without thoroughly reviewing it.

It included excessive raises for the police chief as well as the sergeants, lieutenants and captains far exceeding the department’s budget.

The contracts bumped salaries for 26 officers on the police force by more than 100 percent and made Methuen’s police chief one of the highest-paid police chiefs in the country.

As a result, city officials have issued layoff notices to 50 patrol officers, about half of the police department’s uniformed staff.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon and Police Captain Gregory Gallant were placed on paid administrative leave.

Though the mayor has been paying the superior officers the salaries outlined in the MOU, the City Council never approved the MOU as required under local and state law.

