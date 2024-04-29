METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police asked for the public’s help after a hit-and-run left one person dead Sunday night.

Police in a statement said the crash happened in the area of 471 Lowell Street near 8:30 p.m. Multiple people soon flagged down a passing officer, according to police.

Once on scene, police said, the officer saw a person lying face-down on the side of the road. The person, identified as a 62-year-old Methuen woman, was soon taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Methuen police said investigators obtained video surveillance from the area showing a motorcycle speeding down the road and hitting the victim.

“The motorcycle operator then slowed down and stopped before continuing down the road,” police said.

Police said investigators were actively seeking the motorcycle and its operator Monday morning, describing the motorcycle as a Harley Davidson bike, possibly with a missing dark red and gray two-tone fender.

Methuen police said the incident remained under investigation and asked anyone with information to call authorities at 978-983-8698.

