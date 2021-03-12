Methuen police investigating after car slams into bank

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are investigating after a car slammed into the side of a bank on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle into a building on Broadway around 7 a.m. found the front of a white SUV that had gone partially through a brick wall at the Methuen Co-Operative Bank, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Photos from the scene showed several cracks in the wall and a window that was caved in.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

A building inspector was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Today, Friday, March 12, at approx 7am, a #Methuen Officer observed a vehicle into Methuen Co-Operative Bank, 243 Broadway. Upon investigation, the crash had just occurred & the driver was not injured. City Bld inspector was called to the scene. Accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/lDKHb4EC17 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 12, 2021

