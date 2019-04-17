Methuen police investigating after mailbox destroyed in apparent explosion

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are investigating after a mailbox was destroyed Wednesday in an apparent explosion.

Officers responding to a report of a damaged mailbox on Garfield Street about 7 a.m. determined it had likely been destroyed by an explosive.

There were no reported injuries.

A vehicle parked across the street sustained minor damage to the rear bumper.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

