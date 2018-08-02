Methuen police investigating after shots fired at popular playground

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone allegedly drove up and opened fire on a popular playground Tuesday.

Jennifer Laboy was at Tenney Street Park with her two kids Tuesday afternoon when a car pulled up and fired six shots.

“The kids were there playing, getting wet, and then my little one just hid underneath a table,” she said.

Police say they’re grateful nobody was hit, but now they suspect the shooting is part of a recent string of violence that included four shootings in four days.

“Mostly small children in that park, kids playing basketball, kids in the water area, kids on the slides,” Methuen Police Captain Kristopher McCarthy said. “We’re very lucky, especially that time of night. Evidently, something is going on in the streets that we need to put to rest quickly before someone gets hurt.”

Police say they’ve recovered a car they think was involved in the Tenney Street shooting, but no arrests have been made.

