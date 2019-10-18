Methuen police investigating car crash with serious injury

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are investigating a two- car crash with serious injury late Friday night, officials said.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said officers were investigating a two-car crash with at least one serious injury on Route 110 near Dracut.
Route 110 was closed between MKS Industries and Sawyer Street.
No other information was immediately available,
