Methuen police looking for suspects after man shot in McDonald’s parking lot

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects who shot a man three times in a McDonald’s parking lot in Methuen Monday night, police said.

Officers responding to the restaurant on Haverhill Street around 11 p.m. found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon.

“It appears he was shot in the chest and abdomen and the leg,” Solomon added.

The man was with his wife and stumbled inside the McDonald’s, where police say someone inside helped him until first responders arrived.

He was subsequently taken to an area hospital.

Two suspects took off in a car but a description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)