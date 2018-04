Do you recognize this dog? If you do, call Methuen police.

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Do you recognize this pooch?

Methuen police found the dog at the Comprehensive Grammar School on Howe Street about 1 p.m. and now they’re looking for its owner.

Anyone who may recognize the dog is urged to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

