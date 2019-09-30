Methuen police: Missing teen found safe

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen say a teenage boy who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

Anthony Traficante, 17, was reported missing on Sept. 20, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Traficante was last seen at his home on the morning of Sept. 19 and police asked the public for information on his whereabouts.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, police said Traficante has been located and is safe.

UPDATE: Anthony Traficante has been located and is safe. Thank you to all our followers who shared our post. pic.twitter.com/099DGKlgMU — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) September 30, 2019

