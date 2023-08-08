METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen police officer is on administrative leave as he faces a charge of possessing child pornography, after state police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to officials.

Matthew Bistany, 51, was arrested at his home in Methuen Tuesday morning as part of an investigation launched by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio.

Procopio said the investigation started earlier in 2023, after the task force received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children documenting how child sexual assault material had been uploaded from an IP address the MSP’s Cyber Crimes Unit later connected to Bistany.

Following his arrest by state police troopers and Methuen PD, the 51 year old was arraigned in Lawrence District Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

“Upon learning of these allegations, Officer Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow,” Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement. “While Officer Bistany is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Methuen Police Department condemns the officer’s conduct as alleged in the charging documents. These allegations in no way reflect upon the character and reputation of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who stand committed to protecting children and continue to serve with distinction.”

