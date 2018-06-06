Methuen police officers save life of elderly man choking on pancakes

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Three quick-acting Methuen police officers saved the life of an elderly man who was choking on pancakes, officials said.

Officer Michael Robidoux and Officer Matthew St. Jean responded Tuesday to a home on Linton Avenue and found an 83-year-old man hunched over and unresponsive at his kitchen table.

Officer St. Jean proceeded to administer the Heimlich maneuver on the victim while Officer Robidoux prepped a bag valve mask, according to police. Officer Michael Havey Jr. also responded to help.

The victim eventually spat out food particles and began breathing on his own. The officers laid him on the floor and he became more responsive, opening his eyes and gasping for air.

The man was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

“The quick and decisive actions by these officers likely saved this man’s life,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said. “The officers fell back on their training and were able to restore breathing in a situation where every second counts. I am incredibly proud of them and grateful that this citizen is able to return to his family.”

