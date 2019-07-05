Methuen police release photo of ‘armed and dangerous’ McDonald’s shooting suspect

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday.

Police released a photo Friday of Rodney Villar, 29, of Dracut, who is wanted in connection with a shooting at a McDonald’s on Haverhill Street that left one person injured, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Villar is facing several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with the intent to commit murder.

Police say he should not be approached and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

An investigation is underway.

