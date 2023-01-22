METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners are at the scene of a home where an individual has barricaded themselves inside.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Methuen Police have reason to believe that the suspect, who is alone inside the residence, is armed.

The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT Team has responded to the scene and is operating under the local control of Chief McNamara and the Methuen Police Department. There is not believed to be any threat to the community stemming from this incident.

Methuen Police are working to bring about a peaceful resolution to this incident.

Due to the domestic violence law of 2014, Methuen Police are unable to release additional information.

