METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police say a 20-year-old man who had not been seen for several days has been located.

Brian Inoa was reported missing on Wednesday after last being seen at his home around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Methuen police announced Friday that Inoa has been located.

UPDATE! February 21. 2020. Brian Inoa has been Located. Thank you to all who shared the post! @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/ydQgoL7fWk — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) February 21, 2020

