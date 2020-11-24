Methuen police searching for 3 missing children

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three children who were reported missing in Methuen on Monday.

Dominic Vargas, 13, Julian Liranzo, 10, and Bella Varas, 9, were last seen on Newport Street, according to police.

They are all believed to be with their family members and traveling in a dark-colored Acura TL with New Hampshire plate 4384213.

Dominic is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Julian is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Bella is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 73 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)