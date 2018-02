METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen police are looking for three suspected robbers on the run.

Officials said they went into Oscars Liquors on Prospect Street and demanded money.

One of the men allegedly pulled out a gun during the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Methuen Police Department.

