METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen police are looking for a man accused of armed robbery.

The suspect allegedly showed a handgun that was tucked into his waistband while robbing a CVS on Route 28. He did not pull out the gun, police said.

He took an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the scene.

The man was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black Gap sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call the Methuen Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)