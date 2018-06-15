Methuen police searching for armed robbery suspect

Methuen police are asking for help identifying this armed robbery suspect. Courtesy Methuen Police Department.

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing a local convenience store.

The suspect is described as a white man believed to be about 25 years old who was last seen wearing dark pants and a sweatshirt that was gray from the shoulders down and orange from the shoulders up.

Anyone with information that might help police is urged to call 978-983-8677.

#Methuen Armed Robbery @WhiteEagle on Merrimack St

