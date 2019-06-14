Methuen police searching for car break-in suspects

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into cars.
The suspects were caught on home surveillance cameras attempting to break into unlocked cars on Lyndale Avenue.
Chief Joseph E. Solomon is urging residents not to leave valuables in their cars and to lock their doors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
