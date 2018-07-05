Methuen police searching for domestic violence suspect

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man involved in a domestic violence incident in Methuen, officials said.

Matthew Pinion, 41, is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top and shorts, according to a post on the Methuen Police Department’s Facebook page.

He allegedly fled a domestic violence situation in the area of Washington and Howe streets on a bicycle.

A state police helicopter is currently assisting with the search.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698 or dial 911.

