Methuen police searching for fugitive wanted on assault charge

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are asking for help tracking down a wanted fugitive wanted on assault charges.

Robert Brearley, 39, is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 268 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

He is wanted on a warrant charging him with motor vehicle charges, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and failure to stop for police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police.

