Methuen police searching for teen missing for more than a week

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are turning to the public for help in tracking down a teenage boy who has been missing for more than a week, officials said.

Anthony Traficante, 17, was reported missing on Sept. 20, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Traficante was last seen at his home on the morning of Sept. 19.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

