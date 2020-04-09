METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Stephanie Perez was reported missing on March 20 after last being seen in the area of Lowell Street near the Quick Stop.

The 15-year-old girl is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a striped shirt.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

