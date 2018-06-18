Methuen police seek girl missing for nearly a week

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Madison Bell, 15, was reported missing on June 13 and was last seen leaving Holy Family Hospital, according to police.

Bell is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

