Methuen police seek help in search for man who has not been seen in days

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who has not been seen since Sunday.

Brian Inoa, 20, was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Inoa was last seen at his home in Methuen around 8 p.m., police said.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair, and green eyes.

Police say Inoa could be wearing black and red sneakers and a New England Patriots winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen police at 978 983-8698.

Brian Inoa was reported missing to the police on 02/19/20. He is possibly wearing black and red Nike sneakers and a New England Patriots winter hat. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Methuen Police Department at 978 983-8698 @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/iHOOvhPGbR — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) February 20, 2020

