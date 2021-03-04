Methuen police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

Credit: Methuen Police Dept.

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Angelina Reynoso, 15, was last seen in the Washington Street area on Monday, according to police.

Reynoso is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 978-983-8698.

 

 

 

