Methuen police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenage girl.

Police say Valentina Peralta, 15, was last seen leaving Kenwood Road on foot before possibly getting into an Uber on August 13.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing about 150 pounds white blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-Shirt.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-983-8698.