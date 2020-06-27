Methuen police seeking the public’s help in search of larceny suspect

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a suspect wanted for larceny, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported larceny at Rusty Lantern Market on Ayers Village Road on Friday were told that the male suspect entered the store around 4:18 p.m, approached the cashier, and grabbed cash from the register when the store clerk was distracted, according to police.

He left the scene in a dark-colored Honda Civic Coupe that was headed towards Haverhill, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch light- to medium-skinned male weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 978-983-8698.

