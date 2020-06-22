Methuen police warn of hourslong traffic delays due to water main break

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are warning motorists of hourslong traffic delays due to a massive water main break on Monday.

Ashford Street is closed between East and Eustis streets, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The city’s water department is working to fix the break. Detail officers and signs are also in place.

The area could be closed for about five hours.

