METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen said there was a water main break on Prospect Street on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near 661 Prospect Street.

There was no interruption in service reported.

Officials set up a detour while they repaired the water main.

At 1:15 p.m., police said the area was clear and open for travel.

