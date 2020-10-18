Methuen restaurant and pub closes for deep cleaning after customer tests positive for virus

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Irish restaurant and pub in Methuen is closing its doors for a couple of days after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Irish Cottage staff said their restaurant will undergo a deep cleaning for a couple of days out of an abundance of caution following the positive test result, according to a post on social media Sunday.

Staff members will also be tested for the virus during that time frame, according to the restaurant.

