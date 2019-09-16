Methuen road closed after car crashes into utility pole, brings down live power lines

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A road was temporarily closed in Methuen after a car crashed into a utility pole bringing live wires down across the road.

Officers responding to the scene on Merrimack Street around 6 p.m. closed the area to traffic after a sedan plowed into the pole sending shards of wood flying and wires blocked Route 110, according to Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the car may have struck another vehicle and grazed a second pole before coming to rest against the final pole.

The driver, a man in his late 20s or early 30s was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Power was knocked out to two local businesses.

National Grid has been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.