METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen school district is tackling a pest problem.

Over the weekend, Superintendent of Schools Brandi Kwong updated families about mice mitigation efforts at four schools: Methuen High, Tenney, Marsh, and Timony schools.

School officials are working with experts and have enhanced cleaning efforts and sealed potential entry points.

Starting next month, students will only be allowed to eat food in the cafeteria and all kitchen appliances will be removed from classrooms.

Kwong said they have also reached out to the department of public health for assistance.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)