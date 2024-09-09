METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police confirmed Monday that a juvenile was in custody, accused of making a threat against a grammar school in that town.
Police said Saturday’s threat against the Timony School was deemed not credible.
The FBI tipped police off to the threat.
Investigating officers went to a student’s house and found nothing to cause alarm.
On Monday, however, they said a Methuen student is in custody.
There will be extra patrols at all schools Monday as a precaution.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
