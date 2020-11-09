METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen City Hall closed Monday after four positive COVID-19 cases were identified in different city departments with a number of close contacts in the building over the past week.

All close contacts have been alerted and the Methuen Board of Health agent has been notified, according to city officials.

Mayor Neil Perry is working closely with the Department of Public Works, Human Resources, and Inspectional Services to ensure the building is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and that employees who were in the building can access testing.

“While we take each case in the city seriously and understand that these situations can create worry and anxiety, this situation is not reason to panic. There will be times when people test positive, and we have to take appropriate steps using the best information available to mitigate spread,” the mayor’s office wrote. “As we move forward, we will continue to follow guidance of the Methuen Board of Health Agent and will continue to follow our policies and protocols to provide the safest possible environment for residents and employees across the city.”

Free coronavirus testing is available to any asymptomatic residents at Methuen’s two Stop the Spread locations.

Residents who are symptomatic also can access free testing at many locations, including urgent cares, primary care offices, and local hospitals.

Employees will be working remotely during the building closure. Residents needing assistance can call (978) 989-3289.

