Methuen woman buys scratch ticket while ‘out for some fresh air,’ wins $1M prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Methuen woman who was encouraged by her daughter to venture out for some fresh air decided to go out and buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning a $1 million prize.

Maria Ferro chose the cash option for her prize and received a payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

She bought her winning ticket at Ted’s Stateline Mobil on Broadway Street in Methuen.

The story will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

