BOSTON (WHDH) - Cold-weather lovers looking to travel this winter may want to stop by Metro Boston.

WalletHub looked at the cheapest United States destinations that are also the easiest to reach during the colder months and found that the Metro Boston area is the sixth-best cold vacation destination.

Metro Boston, which includes Boston, Cambridge, and Newton, boasts a variety of activities and attractions that will keep everyone busy and entertained, landing them with the third-best attractions ranking.

The area also holds the highest safety ranking out of 32 metro areas that see cold weather during the winter.

The worst winter vacation destination for cold-weather lovers is Worcester, according to WalletHub.

The Worcester area reportedly had the highest amount of travel costs and hassles and the third-fewest attractions.

