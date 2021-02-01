Metro West communities expected to see more than a foot of snow

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Plows are working overtime in the Metro West area to keep roadways clear as people scramble to get home before a major winter storm settles over the area.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as some communities like Framingham brace for more than a foot of snow.

Though things are progressing slowly for now north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, officials are not taking any chances and plows are out in full force to remove the slush as it comes.

Traffic is currently moving at a reduced pace.

