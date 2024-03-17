MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Metrowest Princess Boutique, a project sponsored by the GFWC Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club, drew area families to Marlboro High School Saturday.

The project aims to help qualified teens get to the prom by easing the financial burden for them and their family. All items, dresses, shoes and accessories are free. The students had the help of a personal shopper and seamstresses to make the whole outfit perfect for their prom or senior reception.

Hundreds of gowns donated by area bridal and dress shops.

The Metrowest Princess Boutique serves teens in and around the Marlborough area, including Worcester.

Learn more: https://www.mwprincessboutique.com/

