HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Normal bus operations resumed Sunday after a 10-day strike by Merrimack Valley Transit drivers and mechanics.

MEVA reached an agreement on a new contract with the union representing those workers, which includes a wage increase but postpones a decision about voluntary Saturday shifts for one year.

That has been the main disagreement between the sides.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)