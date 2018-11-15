Mexican national indicted for murder in deadly hammer, knife attack on fishing boat off Nantucket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mexican national was indicted Thursday in connection with the murder of a fisherman aboard a Virginia-based vessel about 55 miles off the coast of Nantucket in September, officials say.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 27, was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

A Boston-based spokesman says the Coast Guard received a call from the 83-foot Captain Billy Haver, reporting that a member of the crew had attacked several other fishermen with a hammer and a knife.

The Coast Guard placed a law enforcement team on board the vessel and arrested Vazquez on several charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A German cruise ship, the Mein Schiff 6, responded to the emergency call and took two injured crewmembers aboard. The ship’s doctor pronounced one dead.

Vazquez allegedly assaulted a crew member with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other. The victim saw that another crewmember was lying on the deck bleeding, prompting Vazquez to strike a third crew member, investigators said.

Crew members told law enforcement that Vazquez climbed up the mast of the ship as others onboard tried to capture him.

Court documents indicate Vazquez was living illegally in the United States and that he was arrested in March in Newport News, Virginia, for abduction by force, intimidation, and deception. He was released on bond.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)